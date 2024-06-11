Hancock Whitney Corp Buys 1,432 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $9,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 435.0% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEG traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.15. 464,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,802,497. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.59. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.71 and a fifty-two week high of $75.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 66.48%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $91,192.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,347 shares in the company, valued at $10,111,270.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $91,192.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,111,270.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,948 shares of company stock worth $520,814. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.92.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

