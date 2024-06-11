Grin Trading Down 2.2% Over Last Week (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Grin has a market capitalization of $3.28 million and approximately $166,142.47 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Grin has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.0334 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66,490.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.23 or 0.00656107 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.40 or 0.00114910 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00008872 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00038051 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.00 or 0.00260198 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00049060 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.04 or 0.00075268 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.