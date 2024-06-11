Greystone Financial Group LLC Sells 51 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Greystone Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,342 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $5.49 on Monday, reaching $459.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,210,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,357,504. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.97 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $475.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $544.12.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target (down previously from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.97.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at $15,829,839. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

