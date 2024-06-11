Greystone Financial Group LLC Makes New $297,000 Investment in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTRA. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,112,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $54,625,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,568,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,018,000 after purchasing an additional 135,733 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 31,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 29,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

CTRA stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.12. The company had a trading volume of 6,294,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,578,253. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.85 and a 200 day moving average of $26.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.60 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.55%.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In related news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,783,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTRA has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial raised Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.73.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

