Greystone Financial Group LLC Has $2.40 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Greystone Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 51.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after buying an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 10,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Grand Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 669.0% during the third quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $160.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,060,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,285. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.62. The company has a market capitalization of $114.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $163.81.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

