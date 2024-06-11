Greystone Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Greystone Financial Group LLC cut its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up 2.0% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,020,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 72,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,845,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 288,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,134,000 after purchasing an additional 75,530 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Sollinda Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.29.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $170.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,340,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,622,492. The company has a market capitalization of $156.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.46. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $129.18 and a 1 year high of $199.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.65%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.