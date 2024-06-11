Greystone Financial Group LLC Buys 3,154 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in United Parcel Service by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 51,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,034,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Associates Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $473,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

UPS traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $137.68. 3,570,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,991,052. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.58 and a fifty-two week high of $192.98. The stock has a market cap of $117.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.49%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UPS. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HSBC upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.95.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

