Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC) Shares Gap Down to $61.73

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $61.73, but opened at $59.70. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust shares last traded at $59.43, with a volume of 585,268 shares traded.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Trading Down 4.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.48. The company has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $670,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $942,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $770,000.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

