Goldstone Resources (LON:GRL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.65

Goldstone Resources Limited (LON:GRL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.73 ($0.01), with a volume of 3159177 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.73 ($0.01).
Goldstone Resources Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £4.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.00 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28.
Goldstone Resources Company Profile
Goldstone Resources Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of gold and associated elements. It holds 100% interest in the Akrokeri project; and 90% interest in the Homase project located in the Akrokeri-Homase Gold Project in Ghana. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Goldstone Resources
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Top 3 High-Yield Stocks with Strong Analyst Ratings
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 3 Stocks to Watch: Chip Shortage Impact on Industries
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Dividend King ABM Industries is on Track for New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Goldstone Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldstone Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.