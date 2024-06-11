Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Golden Minerals Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of AUMN opened at $0.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average of $0.49. Golden Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $2.44.

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 223.07% and a negative net margin of 77.16%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Golden Minerals will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009.

