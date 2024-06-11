Goldbank Mining (CVE:GLB) Trading 2.3% Higher

Goldbank Mining Co. (CVE:GLB – Get Free Report) was up 2.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 13,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 15,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Goldbank Mining Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.26.

About Goldbank Mining

Goldbank Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Leota gold project, a block of hard rock mining claims of gold properties located in the Klondike region of the Yukon Territory, Canada; and the Hasenfuss Quartz mineral claims situated in the Klondike region.

