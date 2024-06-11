Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 292,499 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 1,098,962 shares.The stock last traded at $28.20 and had previously closed at $27.74.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have weighed in on GLNG shares. StockNews.com lowered Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.
Golar LNG Stock Performance
Golar LNG Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golar LNG
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 26,805.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,112 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 5,093 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Golar LNG by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.
About Golar LNG
Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.
