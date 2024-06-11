GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CAO Nick Daddario Sells 7,278 Shares

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) CAO Nick Daddario sold 7,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total transaction of $1,011,059.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,460.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Nick Daddario also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $84,552.00.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Nick Daddario sold 523 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total value of $72,221.07.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GDDY traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $142.07. 2,228,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,419,144. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.10. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $142.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoDaddy

GoDaddy last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 186.09% and a net margin of 40.38%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on GDDY. StockNews.com upgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.92.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

