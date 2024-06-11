GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Capital One Financial lowered GlycoMimetics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

GlycoMimetics Price Performance

Shares of GLYC stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. GlycoMimetics has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.16.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of GlycoMimetics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLYC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,761,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 340,112 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for cancers and inflammatory diseases in the United States. It develops uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as completed phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

