Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) Trading Up 2.8%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.09. 367,604 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 3,847,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.
Globalstar Stock Performance
Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $56.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.92 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director James F. Lynch acquired 660,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.46 per share, with a total value of $963,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,340,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,017,451.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 61.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globalstar
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSAT. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Globalstar during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Globalstar during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Second Line Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Globalstar Company Profile
Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.
