Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Shares Acquired by VitalStone Financial LLC

VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 1,974.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 49,471 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,613,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 88,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 18,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 38.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 386,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after acquiring an additional 107,473 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Uranium ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA URA opened at $29.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1 year low of $20.32 and a 1 year high of $33.66.

About Global X Uranium ETF

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

