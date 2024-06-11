GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Gap Down to $12.01

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.01, but opened at $11.61. GH Research shares last traded at $12.02, with a volume of 17,089 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of GH Research from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of GH Research in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of GH Research from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.03.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. Research analysts expect that GH Research PLC will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHRS. Lynx1 Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of GH Research by 80.1% during the first quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 3,310,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,946 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of GH Research by 11.9% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,251,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,643,000 after acquiring an additional 664,381 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of GH Research by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 10,400,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,000 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GH Research by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of GH Research by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 106,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 13,579 shares during the period. 56.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GH Research PLC, together with its subsidiary GH Research Ireland Limited, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. It is involved in the development of 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

