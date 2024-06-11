Getaround, Inc. (NYSE:GETR) is Mudrick Capital Management L.P.’s 7th Largest Position

Mudrick Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Getaround, Inc. (NYSE:GETR – Free Report) by 96.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000,000 shares during the quarter. Getaround makes up approximately 0.0% of Mudrick Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Mudrick Capital Management L.P. owned 0.29% of Getaround worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Getaround stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.15. 860,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,728,350. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.23. Getaround, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.66, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Getaround (NYSE:GETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $17.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.76 million. Getaround had a negative return on equity of 3,722.93% and a negative net margin of 155.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that Getaround, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Getaround, Inc operates as an online car rental service company for peer-to-peer car sharing. The company operates Getaround, a digital carsharing marketplace, which is accessed through the Getaround app and derives demand from guests who want access to cars nearby 24/7 for various use cases, such as local and long-distance getaways, running errands, business travel, and driving to earn through rideshare and delivery platforms.

