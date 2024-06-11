General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 963,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,838 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.17% of General Mills worth $62,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.94.

NYSE GIS traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,002,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,045,758. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.35 and its 200 day moving average is $66.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $82.64. The company has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.12.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

