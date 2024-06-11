Garner Asset Management Corp Sells 2,026 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Garner Asset Management Corp lessened its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 605.1% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Security National Bank bought a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 283.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:OKE traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $79.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,219,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,855,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.65. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.37 and a 1 year high of $83.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.68.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. Analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.25.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

