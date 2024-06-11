Garner Asset Management Corp Sells 1,063 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Garner Asset Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.66. 1,910,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,158,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.90. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.32 and a fifty-two week high of $139.75.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.71%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 795 shares in the company, valued at $109,050.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,050.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $61,398.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on KMB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.85.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

