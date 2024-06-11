Garner Asset Management Corp Sells 10,106 Shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Garner Asset Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,106 shares during the period. The RMR Group comprises 2.5% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Garner Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.69% of The RMR Group worth $6,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The RMR Group by 2,724.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The RMR Group during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in The RMR Group by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in The RMR Group by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. 42.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RMR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.17. The company had a trading volume of 53,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,565. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.73. The company has a market capitalization of $735.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.24. The RMR Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.60 and a 12-month high of $28.82.

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $217.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.20 million. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 7.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.91%.

RMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

