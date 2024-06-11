Garner Asset Management Corp Has $855,000 Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Garner Asset Management Corp lowered its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,709 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:EFR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.16. The stock had a trading volume of 63,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,176. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a twelve month low of $11.32 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.95.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.03%.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

