Garner Asset Management Corp Decreases Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Garner Asset Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the period. Dell Technologies accounts for 0.7% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 454.5% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1,456.4% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,944,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $211,557,494.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,412,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,634,917,698.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 77,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total value of $8,490,801.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 408,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,025,817.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,944,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $211,557,494.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,412,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,634,917,698.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,257,391 shares of company stock worth $723,606,995. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.81.

Shares of NYSE:DELL traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.67. 9,165,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,134,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.78. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.62 and a 12-month high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

