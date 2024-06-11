Garner Asset Management Corp Acquires 73 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CAT traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $327.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,246,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,957. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.76 and a 1 year high of $382.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $351.54 and its 200 day moving average is $322.39. The firm has a market cap of $160.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. HSBC upped their price target on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,943.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

