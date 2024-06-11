Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Trading Down 5.2%

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) traded down 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.87 and last traded at $4.92. 1,967,211 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 4,581,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.

Separately, CLSA upgraded Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.65 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.88 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average is $5.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Gaotu Techedu by 543.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 12,659 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides learning services, educational content, and digitalized learning products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers traditional online academic subject tutoring services that covers academic subjects, such as mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science for students; non-academic tutoring services; personal interest courses comprising chess learning, family relationships and education, humanities, and science courses; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, and other exams.

