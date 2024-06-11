Gala (GALA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.22 Billion

Gala (GALA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. Over the last week, Gala has traded 23% lower against the dollar. Gala has a market cap of $1.22 billion and $128.64 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gala token can now be bought for approximately $0.0346 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gala Profile

Gala was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 33,678,240,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,229,668,030 tokens. Gala’s official website is gala.com. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

