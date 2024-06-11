Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

FUSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush lowered Fusion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FUSN opened at $21.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 10.64 and a current ratio of 10.64. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -15.18 and a beta of -0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.31.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.74% and a negative net margin of 4,136.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Fusion Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 2,153.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 633,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,515,000 after buying an additional 605,800 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Finally, KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $2,138,000. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. The company's lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing that target insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

