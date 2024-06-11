FTAI Aviation’s (FTAI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $100.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FTAI. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point upped their price target on FTAI Aviation from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.50.

NYSE FTAI opened at $84.94 on Friday. FTAI Aviation has a 12 month low of $27.94 and a 12 month high of $86.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 1.95.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.07 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 188.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

In related news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams bought 59,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.00 per share, with a total value of $4,838,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 197,382 shares in the company, valued at $16,185,324. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the third quarter worth about $75,000. USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in FTAI Aviation by 1,684.6% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 726.5% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

