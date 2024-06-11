Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,332 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 134,867 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.22% of Quanta Services worth $69,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,000,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,294,956,000 after acquiring an additional 624,545 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,229,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $791,171,000 after acquiring an additional 44,141 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 384.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,438,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $526,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,786 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,777,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 3.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,539,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,086,000 after purchasing an additional 49,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

PWR traded down $1.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $270.08. The stock had a trading volume of 292,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,977. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $263.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.63 and a beta of 1.05. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.74 and a 1-year high of $286.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 3.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.98%.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total transaction of $288,395.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,494,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus upped their price target on Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.85.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

