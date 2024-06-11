Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Purchases 189,097 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 134.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 329,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189,097 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $64,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 9.7% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,131,831.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,765,542.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BURL. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $252.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $233.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.87.

Burlington Stores Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BURL traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $230.49. 331,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,058. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $243.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.41 and a 200-day moving average of $197.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.61.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

