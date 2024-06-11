Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $98.44 Million Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 75.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 793,272 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342,075 shares during the period. DexCom makes up about 1.0% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.21% of DexCom worth $98,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,296,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,898,085,000 after buying an additional 2,695,296 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,058,806 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,868,647,000 after buying an additional 1,398,136 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,278,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,151,392,000 after buying an additional 5,256,092 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,900,308 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $732,169,000 after buying an additional 3,672,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $540,178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $79,411.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,611,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, EVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 1,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total value of $274,241.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,839,974.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $79,411.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,611,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,665 shares of company stock valued at $8,242,286. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.99. 722,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,906,872. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.24 and a 200-day moving average of $125.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.20 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. Analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.94.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

