Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Acquires 216,525 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 967,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,525 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $74,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 322.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the third quarter worth $46,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 768.6% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BWXT traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.17. 97,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $64.76 and a one year high of $107.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.50.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $603.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.92 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 10.00%. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BWXT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

