Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Director Sells $89,555.55 in Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total value of $89,555.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,485.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Freshworks Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FRSH traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,321,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,284. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.12. Freshworks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $165.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.53 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 18.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshworks

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freshworks by 12.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Freshworks by 284.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 245,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 181,465 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Freshworks by 2.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 314,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Freshworks by 5.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 223,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 11,115 shares during the period. Finally, StepStone Group LP grew its stake in shares of Freshworks by 99.9% during the third quarter. StepStone Group LP now owns 91,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 45,619 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FRSH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Freshworks from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Freshworks from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Freshworks from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Freshworks from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshworks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

