Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $46.97

Shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.97 and last traded at $46.97, with a volume of 28412 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.85.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,925,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,493,880 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 92.46% of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF worth $829,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Company Profile

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).

