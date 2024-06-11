Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0615 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 9.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,979. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $6.56.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

