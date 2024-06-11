Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Gap Down to $21.71

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.71, but opened at $20.66. Forward Air shares last traded at $20.89, with a volume of 33,415 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Forward Air from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.43.

Get Forward Air alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Forward Air

Forward Air Stock Down 3.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.49. The firm has a market cap of $556.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $541.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.00 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 5.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 12.6% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 413.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.