Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Stock Position Raised by Fiduciary Management Inc. WI

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,986,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 322,472 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $151,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIN. Tobam grew its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 1,181.5% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FBIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.22.

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

NYSE FBIN traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.24. 907,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,139. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.10 and a 1-year high of $84.92. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.36%.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.