Fortress Investment Group LLC Sells 336,877 Shares of KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE)

Fortress Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE – Free Report) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,110,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336,877 shares during the quarter. KORE Group comprises approximately 0.1% of Fortress Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Fortress Investment Group LLC owned approximately 1.28% of KORE Group worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KORE Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 57.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of KORE Group in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.94.

KORE Group stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.65. 4,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,749. KORE Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $1.59. The firm has a market cap of $54.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.79.

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). KORE Group had a negative return on equity of 123.65% and a negative net margin of 57.97%. The firm had revenue of $75.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KORE Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity and location-based services, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the business market. The company's products include IoT connectivity-as-a-service; connectivity enablement-as-a-service; device management services; and security location based services.

