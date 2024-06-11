Floyd F. Petersen Sells 3,000 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 3,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ AMPH traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.14. The company had a trading volume of 306,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.45. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.43 and a 52 week high of $67.66.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $171.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.13 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 22.88%. Equities research analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

AMPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 859.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

