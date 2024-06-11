Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) is Abdiel Capital Advisors LP’s 4th Largest Position

Abdiel Capital Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,100,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,157 shares during the quarter. Floor & Decor comprises about 12.2% of Abdiel Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $234,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FND. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Floor & Decor by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FND shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.24.

Floor & Decor Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FND traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.15. 335,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300,361. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.26, a PEG ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.17. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.30 and a 52-week high of $135.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.60.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Floor & Decor

In other Floor & Decor news, Director Peter Starrett sold 5,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $591,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 128,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,157,067.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $124,341.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,473.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $591,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 128,189 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,067.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,579 shares of company stock valued at $907,916 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.