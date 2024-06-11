Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Sold by Left Brain Wealth Management LLC

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,878 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in Five9 by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Five9 by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FIVN shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Five9 from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Five9 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Five9 in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Five9 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five9 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.14.

FIVN traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,949. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.79 and a fifty-two week high of $92.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -50.47 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.98.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.13. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $247.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 6,893 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $319,145.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,374,285.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 6,893 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $319,145.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,374,285.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,542 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $71,348.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,614.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,250 shares of company stock worth $1,585,729 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

