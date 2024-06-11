First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Shares Up 0.5%

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Free Report) was up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $73.76 and last traded at $73.70. Approximately 45,360 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 92,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.31.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.82 and a 200 day moving average of $67.08.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.1907 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

About First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDIV. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,404,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,043,000 after purchasing an additional 99,811 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,082,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,401,000 after purchasing an additional 242,111 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 5.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 522,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,299,000 after purchasing an additional 26,469 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 31.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 438,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,536,000 after purchasing an additional 104,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 0.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 367,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.