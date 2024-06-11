First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Shares Up 0.5%

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Free Report) was up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $73.76 and last traded at $73.70. Approximately 45,360 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 92,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.31.
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.82 and a 200 day moving average of $67.08.
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.1907 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.
Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund
About First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund
The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
