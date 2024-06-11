First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Stock Price Up 0.9%

First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.78 and last traded at $23.78. Approximately 33,877 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 21,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.57.

First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.42 and a 200 day moving average of $22.84. The firm has a market cap of $112.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.75.

First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.0046 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF ( NASDAQ:DALI Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 56,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.92% of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (DALI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Dorsey Wright DALI1 index. The fund tracks an index that uses momentum indicators to rotate between asset classes. The fund holds a single asset class at a time and uses other First Trust ETFs for exposure.

