First Financial Bankshares Inc Takes Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 141,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,122,000. First Financial Bankshares Inc owned 0.17% of Main Street Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAIN. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,073,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,419,000 after acquiring an additional 53,232 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 886,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,303,000 after purchasing an additional 80,963 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 1.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 588,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,902,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 351,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 282,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MAIN traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.11. 256,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,235. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.28. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $37.70 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Main Street Capital Dividend Announcement

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.00 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 89.11% and a return on equity of 14.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MAIN

Main Street Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.