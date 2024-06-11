First Financial Bankshares Inc Takes $62.01 Million Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 257,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,007,000. Eaton accounts for about 1.5% of First Financial Bankshares Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. First Financial Bankshares Inc owned about 0.06% of Eaton at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $3.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $319.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,096,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,417. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $323.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.04. The company has a market capitalization of $127.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $185.55 and a fifty-two week high of $345.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 44.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ETN. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $286.00 to $371.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ETN

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.