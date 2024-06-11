First Financial Bankshares Inc Takes $25.24 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 113,416 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $25,241,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,057,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,563. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $262.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

