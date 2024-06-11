First Financial Bankshares Inc Makes New $79.33 Million Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,025,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,327,000. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.9% of First Financial Bankshares Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. First Financial Bankshares Inc owned 0.22% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCSH traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,574,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,196,213. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.84 and a 200-day moving average of $77.00. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.258 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

