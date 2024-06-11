First Financial Bankshares Inc Invests $48.83 Million in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 111,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,834,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of First Financial Bankshares Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 78,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 30,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $315,940,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 182,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,691,000 after acquiring an additional 13,412 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $492.73. 3,226,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,175,685. The company has a market capitalization of $446.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $493.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $476.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $458.78.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

