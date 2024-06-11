First Financial Bankshares Inc Invests $20.17 Million in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,172,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,048,728,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $530,630,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in KLA by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 997,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $580,008,000 after buying an additional 301,848 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in KLA by 6,309.1% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 250,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,410,000 after buying an additional 246,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $132,189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total transaction of $803,563.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,726,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,136 shares of company stock worth $24,016,781 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of KLA from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $685.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, April 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $740.15.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KLA

KLA Stock Performance

KLAC traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $795.91. 249,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,978. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $718.10 and its 200 day moving average is $654.53. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $440.15 and a 52 week high of $797.94.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.